Chrissy Metz Breaks Up With Composer Hal Rosenfeld

Instagram

The ‘This Is Us’ actress is reportedly single again and ready to mingle as she is rumored to call it quits with her boyfriend after roughly two years of relationship.

–

Chrissy Metz and composer Hal Rosenfeld have reportedly split.

The “This Is Us” star’s romance with Hal was first reported in November 2018, with sources at the time telling Us Weekly that they’d been together for a “few months” and things were going really well.

Chrissy and Hal even made an appearance together on the red carpet at the Golden Globe awards last year (19), but the New York Post’s gossip column Page Six has now reported that their relationship has come to an end.

According to the outlet, the 39-year-old is “back on the market and ready to date again.”

Prior to her relationship with Rosenfeld, Metz was married to journalist Martyn Eaden until 2015. Following the end of her marriage, she also dated cameraman Josh Stancil.

Speaking previously about her personal life, plus-size actress Chrissy told People she’s never lacked confidence when it comes to the opposite sex.

“No matter what size I’ve been, I’ve never had issues dating,” she smiled. “I’ve found really wonderful men, and I do believe that like attracts like. It’s one of those things where if you’re secure and you’re happy mostly, you find really wonderful people who come into your life.”