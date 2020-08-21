Chris Sails Slammed After Berating Instagram Beauty for Rejecting His FaceTime Request

Instagram

The YouTube star is exposed for trying to hit on an Instagram beauty and calling her out after she turns down his request to have a video conversation with him.

Chris Sails doesn’t take “no” for an answer. The YouTube star was left fuming after an Instagram beauty turned down his request to FaceTime with him. But instead of gaining people’s sympathy, he was slammed for his disrespectful and arrogant attitude.

In a screenshot of their text conversation shared by the said lady named Katalina, it appeared that Chris was the first to contact her via DM but she ignored him. “I said ft me. You didn’t respond. F**k you too,” he wrote to her.

Laughing him off, the woman replied, “U extra for that but I’m not even entertaining u Bc I don’t even know u and u don’t even know me.” She mocked him as adding, “Weido flex but cool.”

Her response only fired Chris up as he claimed to “know every n***a you f**ked … in the industry.” In what seems like a threat, he remarked, “The list real big.” But Katalina was unafraid, writing back, “No I please myself for money.” She also accused him of being a “stalker.” Chris, meanwhile, called her a “b***h” and told her, “Stop being a h*e.”

Not backing down, Katalina clapped back, “The disrespect with n***as I’ve never met clownery at its finest. He could suck my whole fart.” She added, “The thing is there’s n***as that will pop his coofi for fun, go put wild s**t emojis under his post, I’m going to keep posting if y’all don’t like it y’all could go top him off.”

After the screenshot of their conversation was reposted on Instagram, people have slammed Chris for his disrespectful and arrogant attitude. “He sounds like he’s 14 and never been in a relationship not used to rejection… like grow up,” one said of the rapper.

“Now all of a sudden she’s a h*e and f**k her but you were just trying to f**k her … HUH?” another wrote. A third user labeled Chris “insecure,” while someone else noted that he gave off “abuser vibes.” Another person defended the lady, “She a hoe but u in her DMs trying to smash the hoe YALL dudes weird!”