Chiefs ban headdresses, face paint depicting Native Americans

The Kansas City Chiefs have no plans to change their nickname, but they have announced some new game-day policies after consulting with Native American leaders.

The Chiefs released a statement on Thursday announcing that they will no longer allow fans to wear headdresses, which have been discouraged for years. Fans will also be prohibited from wearing face paint “that is styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions.”

In addition, the Chiefs say they will review the “Arrowhead Chop” and have further discussions about the popular gesture going forward. The statement reads:

“We are grateful for the meaningful conversations we have had with all of these American Indian leaders. It is important that we continue the dialogue on these significant topics, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future.”

The Washington Football Team finally changed its nickname this offseason after years of scrutiny. Several other professional sports teams with Native American-themed names have been considering significant changes as well. The Atlanta Braves have removed a sculpture from outside their stadium, but they have no plans to ban their popular “tomahawk chop.” The Cleveland Indians might also look into changing their nickname.