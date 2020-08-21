Cardano Falls 10% In Selloff By .com

Cardano Falls 10% In Selloff



.com – was trading at $0.121730 by 19:31 (23:31 GMT) on the .com Index on Friday, down 10.08% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 16.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $3.199150B, or 0.89% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.121682 to $0.134235 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 11.07%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $355.654669M or 0.32% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1217 to $0.1447 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 90.98% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $11,524.8 on the .com Index, down 2.88% on the day.

was trading at $387.07 on the .com Index, a loss of 7.49%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $214.199451B or 59.54% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $43.763493B or 12.16% of the total cryptocurrency market value.