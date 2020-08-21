Candace Cameron Bure Is Sad People Want Lori Loughlin to Be Held in Jail Longer

WENN

Her former ‘Full House’ co-star has been sentenced to two months behind the bars after pleading guilty to paying $500,000 to help their kids get into the University of Southern California.

It’s recently been reported that Lori Loughlin has been sentenced to two months behind the bars over the college admission scandal. Learning of this news, many people demand that the actress be held in jail longer considering the crimes that she has committed, but Candace Cameron Bure apparently isn’t among those people.

Lori’s co-star on “Full House” even made her feelings known in response to one of the people that demanded a longer jail sentence. “They should have 4 years each for the college kids that should have gotten in–ugh,” an online user commented on the news, to which Candance simply responded with a sad emoji.

Her response naturally didn’t sit well with a number of people, asking her why she post the emoticon. “They lied and tried to cover it up. They bribed their kids way in and took 2 spots away from deserving kids. Careful, @candacecbure you’re white privilege is blaringly obvious and showing,” one person said, with another mocking her, “Go bake a pie or something for Jesus.” There was also an individual who responded, “Why the sad face? Lori won’t do a day. She’ll bail out with covid-19. Enjoying her new Hidden Hills home with all of its luxurious appointments that she does not deserve.”

Lori and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 to help their kids get into the University of Southern California as fake athletes. While the actress will have to spend two months behind the bars, pay $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service, her husband has been ordered to serve five months in jail in addition to paying $250,000 and serving 250 hours of community service.

Both Lori and Mossimo must surrender to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons by November 19.