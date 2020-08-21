Canadian property techs are in danger of dying from data starvation

Article content continued

Bungol is similar to Nobul. These businesses represent the future of real estate in Canada and are helping to redefine what a real estate brokerage can be in the twenty-first century. To understand the new model, let’s first look at the old model.

The traditional brokerage model involves a broker of record who established a physical office. For many years, fax machines were the instrument of choice in sharing documents. Buyers and sellers had to sign the print copies of contracts to be legally binding. Agents would drive back and forth between buyers, sellers, lawyers and financial institutions to finalize a deal.

Over the years, accommodations were made to accept digital signatures in place of physical signatures on paper so that contract documents could be signed and transferred electronically. Though other small improvements were made to benefit from the advances in technology, not much was accomplished for more intensive use of real estate data.

Instead, real estate boards in Canada have considered data as proprietary, and the user agreements specify howbrokerages may or may not use it. In an earlier directive, TREB cautioned members that its “data cannot be scraped, mined, sold, resold, licensed, reorganized or monetized in any way, including through the sale of derivative products or marketing reports.”

Bungol is a millennial-run brokerage that understands how smartphone obsessed millennials are likely to interact with the real estate sector.