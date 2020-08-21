Canada to appeal court ruling that said ‘Safe Third Country’ pact with U.S. was invalid By

© . A Canadian maple leaf is seen on The Peace Bridge, which runs between Canada and the United States, over the Niagara River in Buffalo, New York
OTTAWA () – Canada will appeal a Federal Court ruling that struck down a pact that compels asylum seekers trying to enter Canada via the American border to first seek sanctuary in the United States, Ottawa said in a statement.
In July, the court said the “Safe Third Agreement” violated the human rights of those trying to enter Canada because they could end up being detained by U.S. authorities.
