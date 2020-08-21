Cameron Smith won’t go to Gold Coast Titans, Brisbane Broncos, says Andrew Johns

Eighth Immortal Andrew Johns has rubbished suggestions that Melbourne Storm veteran Cameron Smith is contemplating going north to a rival NRL club in his home state of Queensland.

But Johns did give some interesting insight into what Smith’s next move might be.

There has been speculation recently that the Gold Coast Titans are eyeing the signature of Smith as the 37-year-old hooker appears eager to play on for another season in the NRL.

But Johns was not buying it.

“Never. He’ll only be a one-club man,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour.

“There was talk a while back about joining the Brisbane Broncos. There is no way in the world he would go to the Broncos.”

Cameron Smith of the Storm (Getty)

Johns did warn however that if the Titans did land such a massive signing, it would be a game-changer for the struggling club.

“They’d definitely be in the top eight, pushing the top four – with big Tino [Fa’asuamaleaui], David Fifita going there, then with him pulling the reigns too, they’d be top eight for sure.

“It’d be incredible for the Gold Coast area and the club – but it won’t happen.”

Johns said there is only one place he believes Smith would tie up the boots again for in 2021, should he decide to extend his already impressive rugby league career.

“If he does play another year – which I hope he does – he’ll play at the Melbourne Storm,” he said.

“ I think his wife Barb was looking at property on the Gold Coast. Knowing Cameron he could buy a whole street, which he deserves by the way. But it’s all paper talk.

“There is no way in the world he would play for another club. He’s a one-club man.”

Cameron Smith of the Storm leads his team onto the field (Getty)

Johns does think there is a future for Smith in Queensland, just not wearing the no.9 on his back on the footy field. He could even prefer a mic in his hand.

“I’ve got no doubt he’ll move back to Queensland, whether in some coaching capacity, or I’d love for him to work for channel Nine,” he said.

“I think he’d be an unbelievable commentator because he sees the game so well and he talks well.”