Burrow, Edwards-Helaire favorites for NFL Offensive ROY

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was the consensus No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft class, but he’s a co-leader in the clubhouse in Offensive Rookie of the Year odds as of Aug. 21.

Per BetOnline.ag , Burrow and Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire are both at +300 to win ROTY honors heading into the fourth weekend of August. The Edwards-Helaire hype train hasn’t just left the station. That bandwagon may be full by Week 1 of the season.

As Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney wrote, NFL Network’s Peter Schrager recently stated that fantasy football owners should consider drafting Edwards-Helaire first overall.

Yes, Schrager was serious

Burrow, along with every other signal-caller, faces a unique dilemma ahead of Week 1. He won’t face any opposition in live action this month since the NFL and the players union agreed to cancel all preseason games because of the coronavirus pandemic, and that lack of experience is bound to rob young QBs of much-needed reps and experience with reading defenses.

Fellow ball-carriers Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts and Cam Akers of the Los Angeles Rams check in at +900. Tua Tagovailoa at +1000 seems unnecessarily risky since the Miami Dolphins are expected to start journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick and let the former Alabama QB learn from the sidelines.

Those who believe Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will have a career year while playing for a long-term contract might want to invest in wide receiver Ceedee Lamb at +1400. Remember, however, that Dallas still has Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield waiting to accumulate more than 350 total offensive touches.

Check out the trends when predicting yearly awards. Since 2013, running backs Eddie Lacy, Todd Gurley, Alvin Kamara and Saquon Barkley have won AP Rookie of the Year. That’s particularly important to note for a season in which first-year QBs will be thrown into the deep end without any flotation devices.

Keep your eyes locked on BetOnline.ag throughout August and early September for updated ROTY odds and other player futures.