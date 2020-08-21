BTS Breaks YouTube Records With ‘Dynamite’ Music Video

In addition to breaking the record for the biggest premiere on YouTube, ‘Dynamite’ visuals became the fastest Korean group music video to reach 10 million views.

BTS a.k.a. Bangtan Boys has finally released a new song after a while, and fans of the K-Pop sensation are apparently so hyped over the tune they helped the boys break a new YouTube record. The seven-piece group has broken the record for the biggest premiere in the history of the video-sharing site after they released their English song “Dynamite” along with its music video.

The colorful visuals features the seven members dancing alone in various sets that include a bedroom, a diner, and a record store before they reunite to continue delivering the fun choreo against technopop background. The song itself finds the global superstars searching for happiness by spreading joy to the world with music and performances.

V sings at one point during the song, “Bring a friend, join the crowd, whoever wanna come along/ Word up, talk the talk, just move like we off the wall/ Day or night, the sky’s alight, so we dance to the break of dawn,” before RM chimes in with his bars, “Ladies and gentlemen, I got the medicine so you should keep ya eyes on the ball, huh.”

In addition to breaking the record for the biggest premiere on YouTube, “Dynamite” visuals became the fastest Korean group music video to reach 10 million views in 22 minutes. The record was BTS’ “ON” music video that garnered 10 million views in 62 minutes.

“Dynamite” will be included on BTS’ next album that is set to hit the stores later this year. In an interview, leader RM said of the song, “We just kinda met this song as destiny. When we first listened to the demo and lyrics and the vibes and everything was so perfect. We thought ‘Why not keep it this way [In full English]?’ Some have said things have changed and this is a new challenge for us as well. We’re giving a shot.”