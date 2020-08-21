Broncos announce that no fans will attend home opener on Sept. 14

The Broncos announced this morning that they will not host fans for the Sept. 14 home opener against the Tennessee Titans.

In a statement, the Broncos said they remain “hopeful that we can host a limited number of fans on a gradually increasing basis beginning early this season.”

The Broncos host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 28, but then have three weeks until their next home game (Oct. 18 vs. Miami).

The Broncos said their decision was made after, “working in collaboration with the state and with safety as the top priority.”

“We will continue to work closely and in collaboration with the state to determine the next steps, ensuring we are doing our part to protect the health of our fans and community,” the Broncos said.

The Broncos join nearly half the NFL in announcing they won’t have fans to begin the season or for the entire season.

This story will be updated.