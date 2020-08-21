Broncos announce that no fans will attend home opener on Sept. 14

The Broncos announced this morning that they will not host fans for the Sept. 14 home opener against the Tennessee Titans.

In a statement, the Broncos said they remain “hopeful that we can host a limited number of fans on a gradually increasing basis beginning early this season.”

The Broncos host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 28, but then have three weeks until their next home game (Oct. 18 vs. Miami).

