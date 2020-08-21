Brits spend 187 hours browsing Netflix in a year, study claims

A new study conducted by Odeon cinemas has offered some new insights into the nation’s at-home viewing habits.

The findings include the staggering statistic that this year British people have spent, on average, almost eight days (187 hours) cumulatively browsing through streaming catalogues on services such as Netflix or Amazon Prime.

Seventy-six per cent of the people surveyed reported feeling “bored” of streaming sites.

The study also suggested that roughly a third of people (32 per cent) had attempted to recreate the cinema experience at home.





The film industry has suffered greatly as a result of the ongoing pandemic, with all of the summer’s big films either suffering delays or switching to digital On Demand releases.

Odeon’s research also claimed that 86 per cent of people admit to abandoning films or TV series before the end while watching at home, and generally give up on TV shows during the second episode.

Forty-four per cent of Brits also confess to aimlessly watching TV series out of boredom.

The cinema chain’s research into the frustrations with at-home viewing comes amid a difficult time for the cinema industry.

Christopher Nolan’s forthcoming sci-fi thriller Tenet is the biggest cinema release since the pandemic began, and is set to hit cinemas in Europe on 26 August.

Cinema bosses are hoping that the hype surrounding Tenet will be enough to kick-start box office sales.