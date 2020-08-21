Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Officially Extended With Dad Jamie as Sole Guardian

Instagram

The 38-year-old southern belle is officially under the sole guardianship of her father Jamie Spears until next year as her request for a change of conservator is dismissed.

Britney Spears‘ conservatorship has been extended until at least February 2021.

The pop star’s attorney fought to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as the sole conservator overseeing her financial affairs and wellbeing, and replace him with her current temporary guardian, Jodi Montgomery, but a judge has ruled the situation should remain the same, extending it until February.

Attorney Samuel Ingham was authorised to file a petition by 18 September (20), and the judge set a new hearing for 14 October.

Britney previously opposed her father’s control over her estate and asked the judge to appoint “a qualified corporate fiduciary… to serve in this role.”

Meanwhile, Jamie is calling on attorney Andrew Wallet to return as a co-conservator and help him oversee the pop star’s finances.

The 68 year old submitted a petition to the Superior Court of California on Tuesday (19Aug20), requesting the services of Wallet, who helped handle his daughter’s issues until last year (19).

In the document, obtained by People, Jamie asked that he and Andrew be granted the “power to obtain all documents and records” relating to her estate, including “all contracts, information relating to credit cards, bank statements, estate planning documents, receivables, and any and all powers of attorney.”

In the documents, Spears also revealed his daughter has $2.7 million (£2 million) in cash assets and an estimated $57.4 million (£43.9 million) in non-cash assets as of 31 December (19).

A hearing has been set for 16 September (20).

Jamie stepped down as the permanent conservator in September, 2019 due to “personal health reasons,” with Britney’s assistant Jodi Montgomery taking his place on a temporary basis. He is now fighting to regain powers and return as the sole conservator of his daughter’s affairs.

Jamie has been overseeing the singer’s financial affairs and wellbeing since she suffered a breakdown in 2008.