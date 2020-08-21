Brisbane Broncos use half-time to sharpen up their skills

Rugby league legends Paul Vautin and Johnathan Thurston were left stunned when the Brisbane Broncos used their half-time break to sharpen up their skills during Friday night’s loss to the Dragons.

Trailing 18-12 at the end of the first 40 minutes, cameras captured the Broncos brushing up on their skills instead of taking a seat back to regain their breath during the main break.

Thurston was so left so stunned he was forced to ask fellow commentator Peter Psaltis if the vision he had witnessed was pre-game footage.

“I had to ask if this was live,” Thurston said on Nine’s NRL coverage.

Broncos during half-time (Nine)

“This a half-time break, normally you’re looking to get your breath and just make sure everyone’s calm and ready for the second half.

“I couldn’t believe the scenes I just saw.”

After the match, Vautin admitted he too was shocked with the footage.

The Manly legend said in his 50 years in the game he had “never seen” any players not use the half-time break to relax and regain their breaths.

“I’ve been playing and watching for 50 years, I’ve never ever seen this in any dressing room at half-time ever,” Vautin told Nine’s Friday Night Knock Off.

“Half-time is a time for relaxation, recouping, a sniff of oxygen, a trip to the toilet, but not this, this is incredible.

“They did come out and score a try in the first four minutes, but don’t do your drills at half-time, relax.

“It’s time to relax and get ready for the next 40 minutes.”