BREAKING | Accounting watchdog finds Anoj Singh guilty on 12 charges, strips him of membership

Accounting watchdog the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants has stripped former Eskom and

Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh of his membership after an independent disciplinary committee

found him guilty on 12 of the 18 charges levelled against him.

Singh, who never attended the disciplinary hearing, was charged for dishonesty, gross negligence and for breaching a

multitude of by-laws.

He was ordered pay half of his disciplinary hearing’s costs.

“The process has concluded. So, I don’t have any comments. We will engage them about the costs,” said Singh on Friday.

The 18 charges related to his conduct while he was

the CFO of Transnet and later of Eskom between 2012 and 2015. SAICA suspended Singh’s membership in July 2019, and began a disciplinary hearing against him in

November 2019. The hearing concluded last month.

Among other things, the disciplinary committee found that while

at Transnet, Singh misled the board’s acquisitions and disposals committee about the cost of 1064 locomotives meant to upgrade its ageing fleet.

The locomotive contract was marred by controversy when post-tender

negotiations resulted in an increase in the total cost of acquiring these from

R38.6 billion to R54.5 billion.

The disciplinary committee said that while it found former

Transnet engineer Francis Callard’s evidence littered with speculation and

expression of opinions on matters which he did not have expertise in, expert

witness Alister Chabi was credible and convincing. Chabi found that even

with hedging and price escalations, the price for acquiring the locomotives should

have remained R38.6 billion.

“We therefore find Mr Singh guilty of improper conduct … by conducting himself

grossly negligently in failing to ensure that the business case accurately and

clearly stated that the initial costs of R38.6 billion included the potential

effects from forex hedging, forex escalation and other price escalations,”

read part of the finding by the committee.

With respect to some of the charges, the committee found it was

“unable” to conclude that Singh was grossly negligent or misled Transnet. For others, it made no findings but said it wanted to “express the view”

that it would have had difficulty in concluding that Singh was dishonest in

misleading the acquisitions committee or the Transnet’s board.

On Eskom, where SAICA instituted seven charges against Singh

including payments to McKinsey, Trillion, Tegeta Mine and his relationship with

the Gupta family, the disciplinary committee said it could not conclude that

Singh broke its by-laws by approving payment for McKinsey.

However, it did find him guilty of improper conduct in approving a payment of over R30 million to Trillion. It said Singh paid Trillion’s invoices “without ascertaining whether the payments could and should be made.”

“Mr Singh as Eskom’s Chief Financial Officer ought to

have been more diligent. Does this lack of due diligence constitute gross

negligence as suggested by the Institute? We are of the view that it does,”

wrote the committee.

It also found him guilty for transgressing the rules by issuing

of a Performance Guarantee of R1.68 billion in favour of Tegeta and for providing financial assistance to Tegeta in the amount of R600 million. It did not find him guilty of improper conduct for his relationship with the

Guptas.