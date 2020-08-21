Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ Reading Put on Hold

WENN

The upcoming star-studded charity table read which is going to reunite the former Hollywood powerhouse couple has been postponed because of so-called technical issues.

–

A star-studded table reading of classic movie “Fast Times at Ridgemont High“, scheduled for Friday (21Aug20), has been cancelled due to technical issues.

Former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were billed to reunite for the virtual event, alongside Julia Roberts, Shia LaBeouf, Morgan Freeman, Matthew McConaughey, and Sean Penn, who starred in the 1982 high school film, but it has been postponed.

The read through to benefit Penn’s emergency relief nonprofit CORE and the REFORM Alliance, was originally scheduled to take place on Thursday night, but it was moved to Friday.

The event is still set to take place at some point, according to organisers, but a new date and time have not yet been announced.