Boris Johnson enjoys remote glamping holiday in Scotland with Carrie Symonds

Boris Johnson is enjoying a Scottish glamping holiday while the UK battles the coronavirus pandemic, a recession and exam chaos.

The Prime Minister has escaped to the north with fiancee Carrie Symonds for a staycation.

His break has raised eyebrows in recent days as he left deputies to deal with the fallout over the school exams grading scandal, according to The Mirror.

The Mail Online tracked down the couple to a three-bedroom cottage and tent set-up on the Scottish coast, where they are tucked away with baby Wilfred and dog Dilyn.

The exact location of the cottage – speculated to have been picked for its remoteness – has not been revealed.

It comes as Brits’ own summer holidays abroad are put in peril by yet another round of eleventh-hour quarantine announcements.

But Downing Street had made no secret of Mr Johnson’s plans to take a holiday with the 32-year-old mother of his new son.

Now the PM has been pictured grimacing in a seersucker shirt and black beanie as photographers snapped him ducking outside the windswept hillside property.

The photographs capture a fashionable teepee-style calico tent around 50 yards from the cottage.

According to the Mail, it costs more than £1,500 a week to rent the plum spot during the summer peak.

One holidaymaker reportedly crossed paths with the Tory leader on a hiking trail in the area on Wednesday.

He told the Mail he recognised the PM despite his face being covered by a special hat to protect against Scotland’s midges.

His security detail, dog Dilyn and fiancee Ms Symonds were immediately recognisable, the walker said.

The tourist said: “It just looked like any other normal family day out.”

But the holiday spot is a far cry from the couple’s previous choice of Mustique.

The PM and his love chose the luxury Caribbean island for their New Year’s break.

The under-fire leader did work throughout during the parliamentary summer recess period before taking his holiday.

But he split from convention by taking a holiday away from the spotlight – unlike previous PMs including David Cameron and Theresa May, who have allowed media to photograph their summer breaks.

Reports had claimed Mr Johnson would spend his summer holiday camping.

And No10 had insisted he would be kept briefed on the exams saga while he was on holiday.

The PM’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tonight warned Brits to holiday abroad at their own peril.

Popular destination Croatia joined Spain and France on the list of countries travellers would be required to quarantine after returning to the UK from.

Austria, Trinidad and Tobago also joined the list, while Portugal moved off it- giving Brit holidaymakers the green light to book trips to the popular beach destination once again.

Mr Shapps, who himself was caught up in the Spain holiday chaos just weeks ago, warned Brits in a series of tweets tonight; “As with all air bridge countries, please be aware that things can change quickly.

“Only travel if you are content to unexpectedly 14-day quarantine if required (I speak from experience!)”