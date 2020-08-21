Bonking banned at sex festival for swingers over virus fears

Bonking has been banned at a sex festival for swingers, despite it getting the go-ahead amid Covid-19 fears.

Swing Fest was controversially given the green light by council chiefs.

The bash is scheduled for the weekend of August 30 but “no sexual activity involved in the event”.

Randy punters forked out either £40 for a couple’s pass or £20 for a single ticket.

It promises fire breathers, DJs, tribute acts and a light show, however the ‘adult bouncy castle’ had to be banned.

The event has will be held at the HU9 club in Hull, East Yorkshire, after the city council gave it the green light despite fears over coronavirus restrictions.

Some locals said they were “appalled” by the event which they fear would breach Covid-19 regulations.

However, Hull City Council, which has been liaising with organisers, says sexual activity of any kind is off-limits.

A council spokesman said: “The council is continuing to work with event organisers to develop their plans and ensure they are compliant with up to date restrictions imposed by Covid-19.

“Although the event is advertised to the swinging community, there will be no sexual activity involved in the event or any activities which might be associated with a sexual entertainment venue or hostess bar.”

An event summary on a ticket website describes the festival as “a very discrete and a fun, safe environment for like minded adults to take swinging to the next level”.

It adds: “We have a great mix of swingers coming from all round the country to our festival.

“We have a lot of experience in organising large events and club nights and when you come to swing fest you will see that.”

The club – based in a large building on one of Hull’s busiest roads – is fitted with a dungeon room, peepholes and an orgy room containing just one large bed.

The dungeon room has stocks, swings and crucifixion for fans of S,amp;M while the club also offers hot tubs and a sauna room.

Rob Smith, owner of the east Hull club, insisted the event would meet the government guidelines.

Speaking in July, he said: “We are a private member’s club and not a sex club.

“We have put measures in place to adhere to government guidelines and are working closely with the council to ensure it is a safe environment.”

He also defended the decision to host the event saying swingers clubs should be allowed to operate in a similar post-lockdown manner as pubs, adding: “Why can’t we do the same? That is not fair.”

Mr Smith was approached for comment on Thursday.