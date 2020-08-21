Blockchains and the Eastern Bloc, August 14–21 By Cointelegraph

Law Decoded: Blockchains and the Eastern Bloc, August 14–21
Every Friday, Law Decoded delivers analysis on the week’s critical stories in the realms of policy, regulation and law.
The political machinations of Eastern Europe have dominated recent headlines. Protests unprecedented since the fall of the Soviet Union have rocked Belarus for weeks. Outrage over the Aug. 8 election that has seen challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya flee the country has threatened the longtime dominion of Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, the so-called “last dictator in Europe.”
