Blazers’ Zach Collins to undergo season-ending ankle surgery

Zach Collins’ injury-riddled season is coming to a brutal end.

Collins will undergo season-ending ankle surgery, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski . The Portland Trail Blazers center had previously been diagnosed with a Malleolar stress reaction.

Collins couldn’t catch a break this season. The 22-year-old missed most of the season with a shoulder problem but was cleared to return for the NBA resumption. He wasn’t great in Orlando, however, and Jusuf Nurkic outplayed him consistently. In total, Collins played just 11 games all season, averaging 7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. His third NBA season was essentially a bust due to the injuries.

This is still a significant depth loss for Portland, especially going up against the Los Angeles Lakers. Fortunately, between Nurkic and Hassan Whiteside, the Blazers still boast quality big men.