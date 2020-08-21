Biden and allies raised $70 million during Democratic presidential convention By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

© . Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination

NEW YORK () – U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden and closely allied Democratic groups raised $70 million during their four-day convention this week, Biden’s election campaign said on Friday.

The convention’s broadcasts drew 122 million views across 15 digital platform livestreams and also attracted 85.1 million to television broadcasts, the campaign said in an emailed statement.

