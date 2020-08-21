Bella Thorne Joins OnlyFans, Charges Fans $20 a Month

Instagram

The former Disney actress has opened an account on the raunchy social media app and she charges her subscribers $20 a month for photos and videos of her.

Bella Thorne has launched her own account on raunchy subscription social media site OnlyFans.

The former Disney star announced she was joining OnlyFans, a site popular with sex workers, though its bosses have also recruited celebrities including Blac Chyna and Cardi B who charge for exclusive content, in a post on Instagram on Wednesday (19Aug20).

She will charge her admirers $20 (£15) a month for material, initially posting 17 photos and four videos.

In her teaser Instagram video, Bella says, “Excuse me, I have an announcement,” before posing in a bikini, wearing a diamond-encrusted necklace reading ‘sex.’ ”

Speaking to Paper magazine about her decision to join the sexy initiative, the “Assassination Nation” star adds, “OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgement, and without being bullied online for being me.”

The 22 year old, who shot to fame as the child star of Disney Channel show “Shake It Up“, has become vocal about sex positivity in recent years, directing an erotic film for adult site Pornhub and posting her own topless selfies online after she was threatened by hackers who had obtained her nude images.