Back to work for some, but here’s what to do if you don’t get that call

Q: My severance has come as one lump sum. Do I have the right to know the exact breakdown of a severance package, such as how many weeks at base pay, how much in benefits and how much in vacation and bonus?

A: No. What is relevant is whether the total amount equates to your legal entitlement. How the company broke it down in its own calculations is not.

Q: In early May, my manager, who also owns the business, told me my job was going down to four days a week and my hours then changed. Eight weeks ago, my pay was reduced by 16 per cent. What can I do?

A: When your hours were reduced to four days, you had the option of claiming constructive dismissal or, at least, putting a time limit on the cutback in your response. If you just accepted it, that has become your new work week/wages. A reduction of 16 per cent is exactly how much an employer can reduce your wages without it becoming a constructive dismissal. But even a reduction of 16 per cent or less allows you to keep working and sue for the difference. If you again do nothing, your income can be permanently further reduced.

Q: How far does an office have to move ( in time or kilometres ) in order for me to qualify to use the constructive dismissal process?

A: That is different in every case. If you are a manager for a national or international employer, it is an implied term of employment that you can be asked to transfer. But if that does not apply, it still depends on your status. A poorly paid administrative assistant reliant on public transit can refuse a job that would take him more than an additional 45 minutes or so each way. A more senior employee can be expected to drive to work, but, again, she can reject a transfer that would result in an additional 45-minute commute or so.

Howard Levitt is senior partner of Levitt LLP, employment and labour lawyers. He practises employment law in eight provinces. He is the author of six books including the Law of Dismissal in Canada.