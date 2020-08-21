Axie Infinity to Introduce Governance Token By Cointelegraph

DeFi Meets CryptoKitties: Axie Infinity to Introduce Governance Token
DeFi is converging with non-fungible tokens (NFTs), with the Ethereum-powered game Axie Infinity seeing a spike in users ahead of the expected launch of the project’s governance token.
Axie Infinity is a decentralized turn-based strategy game that draws influence from Pokemon and Tamagotchi with players able to breed, battle, and trade NFT-based fantasy creatures dubbed ‘Axie’.
