Axie Infinity to Introduce Governance Token By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

DeFi Meets CryptoKitties: Axie Infinity to Introduce Governance Token

DeFi is converging with non-fungible tokens (NFTs), with the Ethereum-powered game Axie Infinity seeing a spike in users ahead of the expected launch of the project’s governance token.

Axie Infinity is a decentralized turn-based strategy game that draws influence from Pokemon and Tamagotchi with players able to breed, battle, and trade NFT-based fantasy creatures dubbed ‘Axie’.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR