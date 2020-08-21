Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 0.14% By .com

© . Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 down 0.14%



.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the declined 0.14%.

The best performers of the session on the were Webjet Ltd (ASX:), which rose 11.80% or 0.38 points to trade at 3.60 at the close. Meanwhile, Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:) added 11.05% or 0.960 points to end at 9.650 and Nearmap Ltd (ASX:) was up 10.25% or 0.250 points to 2.690 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were OZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:), which fell 4.58% or 0.68 points to trade at 14.18 at the close. Idp Education Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.86% or 0.74 points to end at 18.43 and Netwealth Group Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.58% or 0.51 points to 13.73.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 749 to 541 and 337 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was up 8.41% to 20.127.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.24% or 4.60 to $1951.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.05% or 0.02 to hit $42.80 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 0.11% or 0.05 to trade at $44.95 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.02% to 0.7192, while AUD/JPY fell 0.16% to 75.94.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.12% at 92.665.