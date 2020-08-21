Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 0.14% By .com

Matilda Coleman
© . Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 down 0.14%

.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the declined 0.14%.

The best performers of the session on the were Webjet Ltd (ASX:), which rose 11.80% or 0.38 points to trade at 3.60 at the close. Meanwhile, Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:) added 11.05% or 0.960 points to end at 9.650 and Nearmap Ltd (ASX:) was up 10.25% or 0.250 points to 2.690 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were OZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:), which fell 4.58% or 0.68 points to trade at 14.18 at the close. Idp Education Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.86% or 0.74 points to end at 18.43 and Netwealth Group Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.58% or 0.51 points to 13.73.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 749 to 541 and 337 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was up 8.41% to 20.127.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.24% or 4.60 to $1951.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.05% or 0.02 to hit $42.80 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 0.11% or 0.05 to trade at $44.95 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.02% to 0.7192, while AUD/JPY fell 0.16% to 75.94.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.12% at 92.665.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

