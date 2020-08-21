Asian Doll Defends Megan Thee Stallion After People Call Her Out for Snitching on Tory Lanez

Instagram

JT of hip-hop duo City Girls is also taking Megan’s side after the ‘WAP’ raptress went on Instagram Live to confirm that the ‘Quarantine Radio’ host indeed shot her.

Asian Doll a.k.a. Asian Da Brat has come to Megan Thee Stallion‘s defense after the latter came under fire for identifying her shooter. Some people called out the 25-year-old star, accusing her of being a “snitch” after she confirmed that Tory Lanez did shoot her during the July 12 altercation.

Taking to Twitter, Asian clapped back at those who doubted her friend’s claims. “B***h she told the full story…. that midget b***h did shoot her for no reason have you met Tory?” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Claiming that Tory has a bad temper, Asian added, “He got a attitude of a b***h.” She went on challenging Megan haters, writing, “WHERE THEM H**S AT MEGAN I WANNA FIGHT.” She also insisted that “FAME DONT CHANGE THE ARTIST IT CHANGE THE MFS AROUND YOU!!!”

Asian later went on Instagram Live to continue defending Megan, saying that she’s not a violent person and praising her for remaining humble in this situation.

Also taking Megan’s side is City Girls‘ JT, who thinks that Tory needs to pay for what he’s allegedly done. “That’s wild crazy he need to get shot back!” she tweeted after Megan’s confession.

Another Twitter user similarly wanted justice for Megan’s shooting, writing, “nah cause y’all better not sit here and let this tory s**t slide. Y’all better drag that man the same way y’all would if it was a woman in his place.”

Meanwhile, those who questioned Megan’s story included basketball star Nick Young. “I know getting shot hurt idk if anyone that strong to get shot and act like nothing happening because they that scared of the police I know there was there questioning them for some hrs and you sitting there leakin in pain,” he commented on Megan’s video. He was referring to the raptress’ claim that she lied to police about not getting shot to protect Tory when he was pulled over.