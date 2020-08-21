Alexei Navalny poisoning: Doctors accused of blocking Russian dissident’s transfer

Navalny’s spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, accused doctors of endangering his life by preventing his transfer out of Russia, suggesting on Twitter that they wanted to hinder an investigation into the incident by stalling “to wait until the poison in his body can no longer be traced.”

“The ban on transporting Navalny is an attempt on his life, which is now being carried out by the doctors and the deceitful authorities who sanctioned it,” she said.

Alexander Murakhovsky, the chief physician for the Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1, said Navalny was not well enough to be moved.

“His condition has somewhat improved as of 8 a.m. But, nonetheless, we have been unable thus far to fully stabilize him,” he told reporters, adding that doctors have “five working diagnoses” but that he could not offer details.

Meanwhile, Ivan Zhdanov, an associate of Navalny’s, said Friday that police investigating the incident told him they discovered poison they deemed dangerous not only for Navalny but for those around him — so much so that access to Navalny will not be permitted without a full hazmat suit. Zhdanov said police did not disclose details of the poison, citing an active investigation.

Navalny was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator Thursday after he became suddenly ill during a flight to Moscow, prompting the pilot to make an emergency landing. His team has been advocating to move the 44-year-old because they say a Western clinic has a better chance of identifying what might have poisoned Navalny.

Several specialists from Moscow arrived in Omsk on Friday to help treat Navalny. But the dissident’s team has complained that the hospital has not permitted his personal doctor, Anastasia Vasilyeva, to see him or review his medical chart.

“It is obvious that if Europe finds out how he was treated and for what, it will be a huge embarrassment,” Vasilyeva said on Twitter.

Navalny’s wife, Yulia, said the Omsk hospital was preparing documentation for his transfer just two hours before the doctors reversed course.

“We believe, of course, they’re holding Alexei here until the chemical substance in his system vanishes,” Yulia Navalnaya said. “We can’t trust this hospital, and we’re asking for him to be released to us so he can be treated in an independent hospital with a doctor that we trust.”

A German ambulance aircraft, provided by Berlin-based human rights activist Jaka Bizilj, arrived in Omsk to move Navalny shortly after doctors informed his family that he couldn’t be transported. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday the country was ready to provide Navalny with “medical assistance, including German hospitals, but the request has to come from there.”

Asked if the Kremlin would aid in expediting such a request, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that it would — and Navalny’s team later said that they would accept the offer of assistance. Yarmysh now says Moscow’s words amounted to an empty promise.

“Until now, doctors have said they are ready to authorize transportation,” Yarmysh said. “That is why we organized it as soon as possible. Now, at the last moment, the doctors won’t give permission. The decision, of course, wasn’t made by them, but by the Kremlin.”