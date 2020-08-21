Akoin Co-Founder Explains How $6B Futuristic Akon City Will Work By Cointelegraph

Akoin Co-Founder Explains How $6B Futuristic Akon City Will Work
The businessman behind Akon City, the 2,000-acre crypto project in Senegal ‘powered by’ Akoin tokens, has explained how the futuristic $6 billion city will work.
Co-founded with singer Akon, the whitepaper for the Akoin cryptocurrency published in March, says it is a utility token aimed at the African market that powers “atomic swaps” between cryptocurrencies, fiat currencies, and mobile phone credits (a popular store of value in many countries). The platform will be launched on top of the Stellar (XLM) network.
