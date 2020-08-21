AC Podcast 488: Epic vs. Google; Note 20 Ultra Review

Daniel, Jerry, and Hayato break down all the chest thumping in Epic’s crusade against Google, Apple, and app store policies. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is in the hands of reviewers, and a new company has licensed the right to produce a BlackBerry phone in 2021.

Listen now

Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio

Subscribe in Spotify: Audio

Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

Subscribe in RSS: Audio

Download directly: Audio

Links: