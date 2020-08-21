Aboriginal flag copyright issue forbids the use of the flag at the AFL’s Indigenous Round this weekend

The sacred red, black and yellow first made its mark across AFL fields in 2005 at the first ‘Dreamtime at the G’.
The Torres Strait Islands flag, the name of the local Indigenous nation and the word “deadly” will be displayed on the fields instead.
Other AFL clubs have flocked to show their support.
The symbol that unites so many Aboriginal communities will also be omitted from the jumpers designed for the round.
“It is a big thing for our culture and that represents us,” GWS young-gun and Whadjuk-Ballardong Noongar man Ian ‘Bobby’ Hill told .
“Growing up you learn about the flag’s meaning and why the colours are there.”
Hill who designed his team’s jersey this year says the cultural significance of the flag weighs heavily on him as an emblem of his childhood and heritage.
“If it was the other way around with the Australian flag, we’d be going about it the exact same way we’re going with the Aboriginal flag.”
Hill’s mentor and mate GWS superstar Zac Williams is a proud Wiradjuri man.
Williams is “disappointed” by the copyright restrictions, he voiced his appreciation for the support the AFL has thrown behind the cause.
“Pretty much every team is supporting the Free The Flag campaign and everyone’s been wearing t-shirts at training,” he said.
“It’s a great campaign and great initiative, and for everyone to get behind it and support it means hopefully next year it will be there.
“All Indigenous people are so proud of the flag and it’s very disappointing that we have to pay to use it,” Williams added.
Williams believes Indigenous Round is often just as special for the fans as it is for them.
“Whether you’re non-Indigenous or Indigenous I think everyone sort of gets that we’ll play some special footy,” Williams said.
“I think the fans even love or look forward to this round just because they know they’re going to see something special from each of the teams over the whole weekend.”
Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt has encouraged fans to drape the Aboriginal flag around them when attending games over the weekend.
Discussions between the National Indigenous Australians Agency and WAM Clothing are currently taking place in a bid to solve the licencing issue.