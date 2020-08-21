Aboriginal flag copyright issue forbids the use of the flag at the AFL’s Indigenous Round this weekend

For more than a decade the Aboriginal flag has flown high and proud during the AFL’s Indigenous Round. Yet, this weekend, it will be noticeably absent.

The sacred red, black and yellow first made its mark across AFL fields in 2005 at the first ‘Dreamtime at the G’.

This year however the flag is embroiled in a copyright controversy with free use of the flag exclusively restricted to a non-Indigenous company called WAM Clothing.

A Free the Flag campaign lobbying against the copyright law was backed by Collingwood who publicly supported the AFL’s decision not to pay for official use of the flag during this weekend’s Sir Doug Nicholls Indigenous Round.

Zac Williams says he’s excited ahead of the AFL’s Indigenous Round as he missed out on playing last year. Williams said he’s “proud” to be wearing Hill’s design and excited to wear it on the field in this weekend’s game. (GWS)

The Torres Strait Islands flag, the name of the local Indigenous nation and the word “deadly” will be displayed on the fields instead.

Other AFL clubs have flocked to show their support.

The symbol that unites so many Aboriginal communities will also be omitted from the jumpers designed for the round.

“It is a big thing for our culture and that represents us,” GWS young-gun and Whadjuk-Ballardong Noongar man Ian ‘Bobby’ Hill told .

“Growing up you learn about the flag’s meaning and why the colours are there.”

Ian ‘Bobby’ Hill designed the GWS Indigenous Round jumper this year. The jumper tells the story of Bobby’s upbringing in Northam, WA and his journey to Sydney to play for GWS in 2018. (GWS)

Hill who designed his team’s jersey this year says the cultural significance of the flag weighs heavily on him as an emblem of his childhood and heritage.

“If it was the other way around with the Australian flag, we’d be going about it the exact same way we’re going with the Aboriginal flag.”

Hill’s mentor and mate GWS superstar Zac Williams is a proud Wiradjuri man.

Williams is “disappointed” by the copyright restrictions, he voiced his appreciation for the support the AFL has thrown behind the cause.

“Pretty much every team is supporting the Free The Flag campaign and everyone’s been wearing t-shirts at training,” he said.

“It’s a great campaign and great initiative, and for everyone to get behind it and support it means hopefully next year it will be there.

“All Indigenous people are so proud of the flag and it’s very disappointing that we have to pay to use it,” Williams added.

Zac Williams (left), Ian ‘Bobby’ Hill (centre), Jeremy Finlayson (right) wearing the 2020 Sir Doug Nicholls Indigenous Round jersey for GWS. The jersey represents each of the boys’ individual totems, as well as Bobby’s ‘Giant’ journey. (GWS)

Williams believes Indigenous Round is often just as special for the fans as it is for them.

“Whether you’re non-Indigenous or Indigenous I think everyone sort of gets that we’ll play some special footy,” Williams said.

“I think the fans even love or look forward to this round just because they know they’re going to see something special from each of the teams over the whole weekend.”

Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt has encouraged fans to drape the Aboriginal flag around them when attending games over the weekend.