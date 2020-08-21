A.I.S. Resources Announces Debt Settlement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX-V – AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the “Company” or “AIS”) announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement to settle $117,046 USD in debt owing to Energold Argentina SA.

Under the terms of the debt settlement agreement AIS will pay $75,000 USD in cash and issue 143,463 common shares having a market value of $5,000 USD ($6,599 CAD) to Energold. The deemed price of the 143,463 common shares is $0.046 per share which was calculated by using the volume weighted average closing share price on the last 5 trading days prior to the date of this news release.

The issuance of the shares is subject to TSXV acceptance.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on precious and base metals exploration. The Company is managed by a team of experienced mining and geological professionals. AIS has been involved in manganese trading from mines in Peru. In July 2020, AIS entered into an agreement to acquire and develop the Yalgogrin Gold Project in central New South Wales, Australia.

