6 Acts of Kindness That Will Inspire You

You might want to grab a tissue now because this heartwarming video of two brothers will probably make your eyes rain.

Will Claussen shared the unique way he asked his brother, Henry Claussen, to be the best man at his wedding: hiding a bottle with a very special message in it, having Henry dig it up from the backyard.

“Henry Joe, you are the best brother, and my very best friend, so you will say yes and be my best man, please,” the note read. Henry’s reaction? Well, it’s just priceless.

After it was shared by former basketball player Rex Chapman on Twitter, the video went viral, receiving more than 3.9 million views.