50 Cent Loses Appeal Against Rick Ross Over ‘In Da Club’ Remix

WENN

The ‘In Da Club’ hitmaker has lost legal battle against Rick Ross for the second time after a judge throws out his appeal and upholds the original ruling in Ross’ favor.

50 Cent has lost his appeal against Rick Ross over the use of his “In Da Club” song for his “Renzel Remixes” mix tape.

In November 2015, the “Hustlin” hitmaker released the free, two-disc “Renzel Remixes”, in which he raps over 50 Cent’s signature hit “In Da Club”, prompting his rap rival to file documents accusing Ross of unlawfully using his name and identity to promote his own album, “Black Market”, a month later.

50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, was seeking at least $2 million (£1.5 million) in damages, as well as an injunction barring Ross from using any trademarks or product created or produced by Jackson. However, because Jackson is not the rightful owner of the copyright or master recordings for the song – bosses at Shady/Aftermath Records own them – the case was thrown out.

Jackson appealed the ruling, but a three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit unanimously decided to uphold the original 2019 ruling in Ross’ favour.

The 45-year-old singer has yet to comment on the ruling on his social media pages.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Haute Living magazine released on Thursday (20Aug20) Jackson defended a controversial remark he made about “angry black women” to Lil Wayne, insisting his comment was misconstrued.

“What I said exactly was… ‘When the person is from somewhere other than what you’ve experienced, the communication is a little different because they come from different walks of life,’ ” he said. “And when I said that, (there was a lot of anger and women saying), ‘You don’t think black girls are exotic.’ And I said, ‘They be angry when they see a black man with someone else other than African-American women in general.’ ”