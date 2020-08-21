2020 NBA Draft: Potential Warriors trades with No. 2 pick

The Golden State Warriors entered Thursday’s NBA Draft Lottery with a 14% chance of earning the No. 1 overall pick after five consecutive trips to the NBA Finals.

In the end, Golden State ultimately received the No. 2 pick in October’s draft. It’s going to be a tremendous asset for general manager Bob Myers as the Warriors look to move forward following an injury-plagued 2019-20 season.

Talking with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski ahead of the lottery Thursday evening, Myers noted that the second pick will be up for auction ahead of the annual draft.

In no way should this be considered too much of a surprise. Despite boasting a 15-50 record this past season, Golden State will still be viewed as a championship contender during the 2020-21 campaign. Remember, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson played a combined five games this past season. Fellow three-time NBA champion Draymond Green missed 22 games himself.

Here’s a look at potential trades the Warriors could pull off with the valuable No. 2 overall pick.