2020 Fantasy RB Handcuffs Chart: Find sleepers, backups for your top running backs

Lisa Witt
Fantasy football owners hope that they never have to worry about running back handcuffs. Ideally, your first-round selections of Christian McCaffrey or Dalvin Cook or Saquon Barkley stay healthy all season, but there will always be RB injuries, and in that case, a solid draft strategy is to select the backup to your top running backs. You’ve heard of some of them, like Latavius Murray, Alexander Mattison and Kareem Hunt. Others, like Reggie Bonnafon and Ryquell Armstead, could be new to you (and could be must-have pickups and sleepers later in the year). Regardless, if you’ve invested a lot of your fantasy draft capital into RBs, there’s merit to handcuffing them.

In a season that could also be marred by unexpected absences due to COVID-19, backup running backs could prove more important than ever. Any RB that gets pressed into duty is a waiver-wire priority, so if you have them rostered ahead of time, that can make all the difference between a playoff appearance and the consolation bracket.

This season, we’ve gone two backups deep (and sometimes three) on our handcuff chart, expecting that occasionally there will be more shakeup to depth charts on short notice than there has been in the past. As always, we’ll update this page throughout the season, so it should remain a resource to you from draft day right through your fantasy football championship.

2020 Fantasy RB Handcuffs

TeamStarterHandcuffTwo-Deep
Arizona CardinalsKenyan DrakeChase EdmondsEno Benjamin
Atlanta FalconsTodd GurleyIto SmithB. Hill/Q. Ollison
Baltimore RavensMark IngramJK DobbinsJ. Hill/G. Edwards
Buffalo BillsDevin SingletaryZack MossT.J. Yeldon
Carolina PanthersChristian McCaffreyReggie BonnafonJordan Scarlett
Chicago BearsDavid MontgomeryTarik CohenCordarrelle Patterson
Cincinnati BengalsJoe MixonGiovani BernardT. Williams/S. Perine
Cleveland BrownsNick ChubbKareem HuntDontrell Hilliard
Dallas CowboysEzekiel ElliottTony PollardR. Dowdle/D. Anderson
Denver BroncosMelvin GordonPhillip LindsayRoyce Freeman
Detroit LionsK. Johnson/D. SwiftBo ScarbroughTy Johnson
Green Bay PackersAaron JonesJamaal WilliamsAJ Dillon
Houston TexansDavid JohnsonDuke JohnsonBuddy Howell
Indianapolis ColtsMarlon MackJonathan TaylorN. Hines/J. Wilkins
Jacksonville JaguarsLeonard FournetteRyquell ArmsteadChris Thompson
Kansas City ChiefsClyde Edwards-HelaireDarrel WilliamsDarwin Thompson
Las Vegas RaidersJosh JacobsJalen RichardLynn Bowden Jr.
Los Angeles ChargersAustin EkelerJustin JacksonJoshua Kelley
Los Angeles RamsCam AkersDarrell HendersonMalcolm Brown
Miami DolphinsJordan HowardMatt BreidaP. Laird/M. Gaskin
Minnesota VikingsDalvin CookAlexander MattisonMike Boone
New England PatriotsS. Michel/J. WhiteLamar MillerDamien Harris
New Orleans SaintsAlvin KamaraLatavius MurrayT. Montgomery/D. Washington
New York GiantsSaquon BarkleyDion LewisWayne Gallman
New York JetsLe’Veon BellFrank GoreLa’Mical Perine
Philadelphia EaglesMiles SandersBoston ScottCorey Clement
Pittsburgh SteelersJames ConnerA. McFarland/B. Snell Jr.Jaylen Samuels
San Francisco 49ersTevin ColemanRaheem MostertJerick McKinnon
Seattle SeahawksChris CarsonRashaad PennyCarlos Hyde
Tampa Bay BuccaneersRonald JonesKe’Shawn VaughnDare Ogunbowale
Tennessee TitansDerrick HenryDarrynton EvansSenorise Perry
Washington Football TeamAdrian PetersonB. Love/A. GibsonPeyton Barber

