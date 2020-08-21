2020 Experts Fantasy Mock Draft: Strategy tips, advice for 12-Team standard leagues

Draft day for most fantasy football leagues is rapidly approaching. With the first week of the 2020 NFL season just a month away, most fantasy drafts will occur in the last week of August or first week of September. That means there’s only a little bit of time left for fantasy football owners to test out draft strategies and identify sleepers to add to cheat sheets. And the best way to test all of these resources is via a mock draft.

Recently, I participated in a 15-round mock set up by Walter Cherepinsky of WalterFootball.com. The 12-team standard draft gave me a perfect opportunity to examine our top 200 standard rankings and see just which players may be overvalued and undervalued by other sharp drafters.

After going running back-heavy in my last mock, I wanted to take a more balanced approach for this one. The goal was to target an equal number of backs and receivers through the first eight rounds (if possible) while mostly following our top 200 rankings. For the purposes of this exercise, I decided to lock into the No. 5 spot in the mock to see which running back I’d end up with at that juncture.

Without further ado, here are the results of this standard fantasy football mock.

2020 Experts Fantasy Mock Draft: 12-Team standard league

* This draft was for a non-PPR league that starts 1 QB, 2 RBs, 2 WRs, 1 TE, 1 FLEX, 1 D/ST, 1 K, and has 6 bench spots

Nick Chubb, RB, Browns (Round 1, Pick 5). With the fifth pick, I was guaranteed a shot at one of the high-volume running backs in our top 200 rankings. Ideally, Derrick Henry would’ve made it to the fifth selection, but he went ahead of this spot and left us with a choice between Dalvin Cook and Nick Chubb. Though Cook is one spot higher in our top 200, I went with Chubb due to Cook’s spotty injury history. The Cleveland back racked up 1,494 rushing yards and tied for the league lead in broken tackles with 32. He’ll be playing behind an improved offensive line and should continue to be a workhorse RB1 during the ’20 season.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Cardinals (2.19). Hopkins is our second-rated receiver and 10th-ranked player overall for standard formats. Getting him with the 19th pick as the fifth WR off the board is a steal. Playing in a higher-flying Air Raid offense could pay huge dividends for Hopkins, and he has posted at least 1,165 yards in five of the past six seasons. And it’s worth noting that the Cardinals passed the ball 60.4 percent of the time last year (12th-highest in the NFL) while Houston passed the ball 57.9 percent of the time (22nd-highest in the NFL), so there should be enough targets for Hopkins to repeat his ’19 production even if he has to share them with Christian Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald, and Kenyan Drake.

David Johnson, RB, Texans (3.29). We were very close to landing Leonard Fournette, our 11th-ranked RB in standard formats, with this selection, but he was scooped up one spot before this pick. After getting over that initial disappointment, it became clear that targeting another running back was necessary, as 20 players at the position had already come off the board. David Montgomery, James Conner, and David Johnson were the top backs remaining, but of the group, Johnson has the highest ceiling. The former No. 1 overall fantasy selection has fallen on a rough few years, averaging just 3.6 yards per carry amid injury issues, but if he can stay healthy, he could return to form in ’20. Plus, grabbing Johnson gives us both of the big names from the blockbuster Cardinals-Texans trade during the offseason. That has to mean something, right?

Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys (4.43). It’s becoming more apparent that, at least in mock drafts, receiving talent is getting pushed down the board by massive early runs on running backs. Cooper’s fall is a good example of that. The Cowboys’ top receiver is our eighth-ranked WR yet he lasted until the middle of the fourth round. Cooper has been a rock-solid receiver since joining the Cowboys via trade in the middle of the ’18 season. He has 14 touchdowns in 25 games and has averaged 5.3 catches and 76.6 yards per game. He can average 10 fantasy points a week — he has the past two seasons combined — and be a consistent WR2 to pair with Hopkins.

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Browns (5.53). Ten picks later, we get another great receiver value. Beckham Jr. came in just one spot below Cooper in our WR rankings, but he lasted until the fifth round after a middling ’19 campaign. Beckham had trouble building chemistry with Baker Mayfield in his first season with the Browns, and he also dealt with a pesky core muscle injury. Despite that, he still totaled 74 catches for 1,035 yards. He just came up short in the touchdown department after logging four, a career low for a season in which he played at least 12 games. If Beckham bounces back, he could help carry this core to a fantasy championship along with Hopkins and Cooper. It’s also worth noting that the selection of Beckham kickstarted a 10-pick run on receivers after RBs went early and often.

Tevin Coleman, RB, 49ers (6.67). Given the uncertainty surrounding David Johnson, I wanted to grab a couple of backs in the middle rounds of the draft that could fill in if he were to get banged up. Coleman has had some injury issues of his own and is probably behind Raheem Mostert to start the ’20 campaign. That said, he has averaged at least 4.0 yards per carry in each of his five NFL seasons, and San Francisco did sign him to a big contract just a year and a half ago. Kyle Shanahan loves to mix up his runners, and Coleman may earn the coveted red-zone role after seeing a team-high 27 red-zone carries last season.

Marlon Mack, RB, Colts (7.77). I considered selecting Mack, who comes in one spot ahead of Coleman in our RB rankings, in the sixth round, but I wanted to see if he would make it to the seventh. And he did. Fantasy owners seem to be worried about Mack in the wake of the Colts drafting Jonathan Taylor. While Taylor will likely emerge as the lead back eventually, Mack did have a 1,000-yard season last year and has totaled 18 touchdowns in the past two years. He could stave off Taylor for a while and serve as the starter for the early portion of the season. If that happens, he’ll be a solid RB2 for at least a handful of weeks given the stellar O-Line he’s running behind. Mack is a great value here, especially compared to Taylor, who went in the third round of this mock.

Darius Slayton, WR, Giants (8.91). I was hoping to land Kyler Murray at this point to pair with DeAndre Hopkins to make an elite QB-WR duo, but Murray came off the board one pick prior to this. With Murray gone, I opted instead to target a WR sleeper to give balance to my roster. Slayton, a rookie in ’19, saw 78 targets from Daniel Jones and logged 740 yards with eight touchdowns. He was top 30 in the league in air yards with 1,197, and his 15.4 yards per reception tied for 17th in the league. Slayton could be a breakout player if Jones continues to improve after an up-and-down rookie season.

Hunter Henry, TE, Chargers (9.101). Henry averaged 6.3 targets per game last season, good for eighth-best among tight ends. He may not have as high of a ceiling with Philip Rivers now in Indianapolis, but Henry is a great athlete who is one of the best tight ends in the league when healthy. Health has been an issue at times, but he did play in 12 games last year. If he can stay healthy for a full 16-game slate, he will end up being a great value pick here.

Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons (10.115). Quarterbacks lasted a long time in this mock. As a result, Matt Ryan, a top-10 quarterback in our QB rankings, was still on the board with the 115th pick. Considering that Ryan has averaged 4,680 yards and 30 TDs per 16 games over the course of the past four years and that he plays on an offense featuring Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Todd Gurley, he should be a safe pick at this juncture.

Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings (11.125). The Vikings will have 110 available targets to replace thanks to the departures of Stefon Diggs and Laquon Treadwell. Jefferson was a first-round pick out of LSU and had 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns during his final college season. He’s not likely to repeat those numbers out of the gate against NFL defenses, but if he absorbs most of the vacated targets (likely), he could pan out big-time. He’s definitely a top sleeper and rounds out an excellent receiving corps.

Darwin Thompson, RB, Chiefs (12.139). Taking a backup who averaged 3.5 yards per carry may not sound exciting, but Thompson could have an opportunity to earn some touches in Kansas City. With Damien Williams having opted out, there’s no clear-cut backup behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Thompson will battle DeAndre Washington for that role but Thompson, a sixth-round pick in 2019, has more upside. He’s worth a flier here in case Edwards-Helaire struggles early in the season or if Andy Reid decides to mix up his running backs, which is something he likes to do.

Duke Johnson, RB, Texans (13.149). Late in the draft, it made sense to grab a top handcuff and Duke Johnson was one of the top players on the board. Johnson averaged 4.9 yards per carry last season and had 410 rushing yards and 410 receiving yards and probably should’ve been used more by Bill O’Brien. We’ll take a chance on the dynamic veteran as a handcuff. It also helps our cause that we have David Johnson, so we’re guaranteed to have the Houston starter at running back by selecting Johnson and Johnson.

New England Patriots D/ST (14.163). It’s important to look at which defenses have good talent and strong early-season matchups. In Week 1, the Patriots take on the Dolphins. They also have one of the best secondaries in the NFL, led by Stephon Gilmore, and a fantastic coach in Bill Belichick. They’re a safe bet to be solid even with the amount of linebacker talent they’ve lost this offseason.

Michael Badgley, K, Chargers (15.173). Once again, I took the Money Badger with my final pick. The Chargers kicker is our third-ranked player at the position and kicks in a warm-weather environment. He should be fine but if he struggles for whatever reason, we can grab a replacement on the waiver wire.

By the end of the draft, this is what my team looked like:

Starters

QB Matt Ryan, Falcons

RB Nick Chubb, Browns

RB David Johnson, Texans

WR DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals

WR Amari Cooper, Cowboys

FLEX Odell Beckham Jr., Browns

TE Hunter Henry, Chargers

D/ST Patriots

K Michael Badgley, Chargers

Bench

RB Tevin Coleman, 49ers

RB Marlon Mack, Colts

WR Darius Slayton, Giants

WR Justin Jefferson, Vikings

RB Darwin Thompson, Chiefs

RB Duke Johnson, Texans

This team is absolutely stacked in the receiving corps, and the picks at quarterback and tight end look great, too. This team should be carried by the passing offense and will have a chance to be a playoff contender.

However, there are some concerns at RB2. If David Johnson can’t stay healthy, this team will rely on a hodgepodge of players at the position. Having Duke Johnson as a handcuff helps, but if Coleman and Mack can’t win and hang onto starting jobs, the running back position could get thin fast. But that’s just the way the cookie crumbles when trying to draft a balanced team while running backs fly off the board early.

To see the full results of the mock draft, including who I passed on, how some other teams were built, and analysis about the picks, head over to the Walter Football YouTube Channel!