Zoom coming to Facebook, Amazon and Google smart displays this year

Popular video conferencing service Zoom has announced that it’s coming to smart display devices this year.
Zoom will be available on the Facebook Portal in September. The service will also be available on Amazon Echo Show devices and Google Nest Hub Max by the end of this year.
“By adding Zoom to these devices, users can more easily connect with friends, family, and now, colleagues, helping them to work smarter, build stronger relationships, and meet face-to-face through video collaboration,” Zoom outlined in a blog post.
The company notes that users will be able to extend integrated calendar and HD video/audio for meetings on the smart displays.
Zoom on Portal will be available on Portal Mini, Portal and Portal+ with support for Portal TV in the future. The service is going to roll out on Amazon Echo Show devices starting with Echo Show 8 later this year.
The service will also be fully integrated with Google Calendar and Google Assistant. Users will be able to use voice commands like “Hey Google, join my next meeting” to pull up their next meeting from their calendar.
Lastly, Zoom is scheduled to come to Assistant-enabled Smart Displays, including Nest Hub Max by the end of the year.
“It’s more apparent than ever that people are looking for easy-to-use displays for their video communications needs, both professionally and personally,” said Oded Gal, the chief product officer at Zoom, in a the blog post.
This new change will be a welcome addition for people who would prefer to attend virtual meetings on their smart display devices.
Source: Zoom