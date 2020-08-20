Your Friday Briefing

South Korea’s new outbreak mixes religion and politics

The Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul has been a magnet for thousands of conservative Christians who fear South Korea is turning communist under President Moon Jae-in.

But the church’s political crusade is now colliding with the pandemic, as a large outbreak centered on the church spreads through the capital, Seoul, and beyond.

Church members have participated in some of the largest antigovernment protests the country has seen in years, and many have contracted the virus. In the past week, the church has had to shut down because of the outbreak, and the congregants have had to isolate themselves.

Details: The church outbreak pushed the country to 288 new cases on Thursday, the seventh straight day of triple-digit jumps.