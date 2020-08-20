Yankees’ Yajure makes history with debut roster number

22-year-old Venezuelan Miguel Yajure entered the history books with the New York Yankees even before the right-handed pitcher made his official MLB debut.

As Bryan Hoch of MLB.com mentioned, the Yankees assigned Yajure with the uniform number 89. It’s the first time anybody given that double-digit figure has featured on a roster during an on-record MLB game.

Eighty- was the lone remaining double-digit number that hadn’t been assigned to an MLB player until Thursday.

Per Dan Kelly of Pinstripe Alley, Yajure was New York’s minor-league pitcher of the year for 2019. Randy Miller of NJ.com expects the Yankees will use Yajure as a long man out of the bullpen for the rest of the pandemic-shortened season.

In corresponding roster moves, the Yankees placed Zack Britton on the injured list due to a left hamstring strain, recalled righty Ben Heller, and optioned Miguel Andujar to the club’s alternate training site.