Why This Has Been Demi Lovato’s Best Year Yet

When she thinks about the parts of her life that bring her joy, she imagines her family, her friends, the thought of possibly having kids at some point this decade (“That would be dope”) and settling into a truly meaningful relationship.

“I would love to start doing more things that make me happy and worry less about success,” Lovato continued. “You know, my whole career I always was like, ‘Oh, I want a Grammy so bad,’ or, ‘I want this’, or, ‘I want that,’ ‘and a number one here, a number one there.’ All of that stuff is great and if you can accomplish that, that’s awesome. But I just know personally it doesn’t fill that hole inside of me that only love and appreciation and gratitude can fill.”

Now that she’s found that self-love and the person worthy of sharing her life, the type of work that leaves her fulfilled and a squad that would never try to pass off watermelon as a birthday treat, we have to imagine this year’s cake is going to taste especially sweet.