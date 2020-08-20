Where Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie’s Friendship Stands After Scott Disick Split

The Kardashian-Jenner’s won’t let anything come between family, so how has Sofia Richie‘s breakup from Scott Disick impacted her once “irreplaceable bond” with Kylie Jenner?

According to one source, the 21-year-old model still counts Kylie as part of her tight-knit inner circle.

The insider tells E! News that despite Scott calling it quits with his girlfriend of three years, Sofia is “definitely still friends” with Kylie, who is the younger sister of Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian. (Yes, the Kar-Jenner family tree is a complicated one to keep up with.)

“They have a lot of friends in common and they’ve always had fun together,” the source explains. “Scott isn’t going to stand in the way of their friendship. Kylie and Sofia have a long history and a bond. Whether or not Sofia is dating Scott, she will be friends with Kylie.”

In fact, fans noticed Sofia was spending time with Kylie at her Hollywood Hills mansion on the very same day news of her split broke. Lionel Richie‘s daughter shared took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Aug. 19 with a photo of Kylie’s blue tennis court.