What time is the NBA Draft lottery? TV channel, odds & more to watch 2020 pick order reveal

The 2020 NBA Draft lottery on Wednesday could crown the 2021 NBA champion, or at least propel a 2019-20 afterthought close to a Finals berth.

If the Warriors get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, it’s not a stretch to think the player they draft would push them toward a deep playoff run. Golden State could alternatively choose to deal a top selection as part of a package for an already developed star. The team has a 14 percent chance at the No. 1 overall pick and is guaranteed to place no worse than No. 5.

While other Western Conference powers have advanced far enough this campaign to be considered the favorites next season regardless of what Golden State does, the potential of a healthy Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and (potentially) Andrew Wiggins, along with a lottery selection, can’t be underestimated. It’s rare for a draft to have such immediate playoff ramifications in the NBA, but this is not a normal year.

It’s not just the Warriors hoping to have their fortunes reversed by ping pong balls. Longtime doormats such as the Knicks and Kings are desperate for someone to lift them from their misery, while recent contenders such as the Wizards and Spurs know they are one lucky bounce from being on the right side of an upcoming playoff race.

Here’s what to know about the 2020 lottery, which will have a slightly different feel than draws from prior years:

What time is the NBA Draft lottery in 2020?

Date: Thursday, Aug. 20

Thursday, Aug. 20 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

The 2020 NBA Draft lottery will start at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 20, before Game 2 of the Western Conference playoff series between the Lakers and Trail Blazers.

What channel is the NBA Draft lottery on?

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: WatchESPN app

The NBA Draft lottery will air on ESPN. Unlike previous years when executives from all 14 lottery eligible teams would assemble in one room for the process, Thursday’s event will be held virtually with front-office leadership calling into the drawing of ping pong balls from remote locations.

How does the NBA Draft lottery work?

The NBA Draft lottery will determine the order of the top four draft picks this year. After the first four teams are locked in, the rest of the lottery order goes by inverse regular-season record.

Because they posted the worst regular-season record in the NBA, the Warriors cannot pick any lower than No. 5 and are tied for the best odds of getting the first-overall selection.

The actual lottery drawing procedure will occur before the ESPN broadcast, with the 2020 NBA Draft order announced shortly after to TV audiences.

Here’s the in-the-weeds explanation for the ping pong ball drawing method, straight from the NBA:

Fourteen ping-pong balls numbered 1 through 14 will be placed in a lottery machine. There are 1,001 possible combinations when four balls are drawn out of 14, without regard to their order of selection. Before the lottery, 1,000 of those 1,001 combinations will be assigned to the 14 participating lottery teams. The lottery machine is manufactured by the Smart Play Company, a leading manufacturer of state lottery machines throughout the United States. Smart Play also weighs, measures and certifies the ping-pong balls before the drawing. The drawing process occurs in the following manner: All 14 balls are placed in the lottery machine and they are mixed for 20 seconds, and then the first ball is removed. The remaining balls are mixed in the lottery machine for another 10 seconds, and then the second ball is drawn. There is a 10-second mix, and then the third ball is drawn. There is a 10-second mix, and then the fourth ball is drawn. The team that has been assigned that combination will receive the No. 1 pick. The same process is repeated with the same ping-pong balls and lottery machine for the second through fourth picks. If the same team comes up more than once, the result is discarded and another four-ball combination is selected. Also, if the one unassigned combination is drawn, the result is discarded and the balls are drawn again. The length of time the balls are mixed is monitored by a timekeeper who faces away from the machine and signals the machine operator after the appropriate amount of time has elapsed.

NBA Draft lottery odds 2020

The Warriors, Cavaliers and Timberwolves are tied for the best odds to get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. There is a 42 percent chance one of those three teams gets the first selection.

Atlanta, which made huge strides in the second year of the Trae Young era, is in play for the top pick with a 12.5 percent chance of finishing atop the draft board.

The Grizzlies face the longest odds for the No. 1 pick.

Team No. 1 pick odds Warriors 14 percent Cavaliers 14 percent Timberwolves 14 percent Hawks 12.5 percent Pistons 10.5 percent Knicks 9 percent Bulls 7.5 percent Hornets 6 percent Wizards 4.5 percent Suns 3 percent Spurs 2 percent Kings 1.3 percent Pelicans 1.2 percent Grizzlies 0.5 percent

NBA Draft order 2020

The full order of 2020 NBA Draft picks will be updated below when the lottery draw is held.