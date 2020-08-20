Wests Tigers reach out to Storm’s Josh Addo-Carr, discussions over fullback switch

The Wests Tigers are frontrunners to land Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr’s signature after the club made contact with the speedster over the prospect of taking over the team’s fullback position next season.

Addo-Carr, who is expected to be released by the Storm on compassionate grounds at the end of the season, revealed last week his desire to switch to fullback once he finds a new club.

Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire recently made contact with the Storm and NSW Origin winger and discussed the idea of becoming the club’s permanent fullback according to a report from the Sydney Morning Herald.

Maguire reportedly believes the 25-year-old can be the spark that provides much-needed speed and class in his side’s backline.

Josh Addo-Carr (Getty)

Addo-Carr as a winger has scored 73 tries from 97 first grade appearances while also featuring at representative level for New South Wales and Test level for the Kangaroos.

However, Addo-Carr might not be the only star to leave the Storm with the club facing a number of headaches surrounding youngs guns Harry Grant and Brandon Smith.

Grant, who’s currently on a one-year loan deal at the Tigers for season 2020, will return to the Storm next year but can elect to become a free agent if club legend Cameron Smith decides to play again next year.

While Brandon Smith, who’s contracted to the Storm until the end of 2022, could also depart after his manager informed the club he would request a release if Cameron Smith played on for Melbourne next year according to the Sydney Morning Herald report.

When Brandon Smith inked his last deal with the Storm it was under the assumption that Cameron Smith would have retired, handing him the keys to the club’s No.9 position.

Brandon Smith may become lock: Sterlo