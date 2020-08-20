[VIDEO] Zendaya Talks ‘Euphoria’ Bonus Episode Ahead of Season 2

RELATED STORIES

The ballad of Rue and Jules may add another verse sooner than expected.

Euphoria star Zendaya recently hinted that HBO’s dark high school drama might release a bonus episode of some sort ahead of Season 2.

“We might end up doing, like, a little bridge episode,” the actress told The Politician‘s Ben Platt, who served as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday. “I don’t really know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can, I don’t know, give people something.”

A rep for HBO says there’s no news about an extra episode to report at this time.

Euphoria‘s Season 1 finale aired in August 2019. The series was renewed for a sophomore run about a month earlier, with HBO’s executive vice-president of programming Francesca Orsi saying via statement, “We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit.”

Zendaya, who was nominated for a Best Actress in a Drama Emmy for her work in Season 1, didn’t offer many details about the interim episode. She did speak about how the spread of the coronavirus shut down production in March, after the cast had participated in some table reads and had some wardrobe fittings but hadn’t filmed anything yet.

Now, she added: “We’re trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a Season 2 that we’re all really proud of and get all the best out of it that we want but also still being very safe.”

