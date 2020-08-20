Vacationing Israeli Teen Says She Was Gang-Raped, Shocking the Nation

Orit Sulitzeanu, director of the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel, said the number of attackers was horrifying but beside the point. “It’s a bigger issue,” she said. “Gang rape is just a manifestation of something very bad going on here,” calling it part of a “rotten culture.”

The association’s hotlines have been receiving an average of 250 calls from victims of gang rape each year since they started keeping count in 2014, 55 percent of them from teenagers.

In 2018, the group received 192 such calls, its records show. But the police reported only 19 complaints of gang rape that year, 12 of them from minors.

Ms. Sulitzeanu said that many victims decline to file police reports out of shame and stigma, but that a greater deterrent was the slim chance of an attacker being brought to justice: Nine out of 10 rapists go unpunished, and 84 percent of rape cases are closed without being prosecuted.

Overcrowded courts have forced prosecutors to pursue only the most surefire criminal charges, she said: “They want to be positive they’ll win or they close the file.”

In one recent case, an 11-year-old girl said she was raped by several older boys last year, and the attack was captured on video, but prosecutors recently closed the case after failing to determine who had made the video.

Sexual assault cases are on the rise in Israel in general, according to Ms. Sulitzeanu’s group, with the number of complaints to the police climbing 15 percent from 2013 to 2018, and the number of calls to the group’s hotlines up 40 percent in the period.