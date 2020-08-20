‘Upgrade or Bitcoin Cash Is Destined for Irrelevance’ By Cointelegraph

Amuary Sechet: ‘Upgrade or Bitcoin Cash Is Destined for Irrelevance’
ABC, the dominant implementation of (BCH), has published a controversial new upgrade that BCH supporters must deploy prior to November 15 to facilitate changes to the crypto asset’s core protocol.
Lead developer Amaury Sechet said part of the reason for the new upgrade was to provide crucial development funding to allow Bitcoin Cash to compete with Bitcoin and .
