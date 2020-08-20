Unsolved Mysteries: True crime series to return on Netflix this autumn

Unsolved Mysteries is coming back to Netflix with six new episodes.

The streaming platform teased the true crime show’s return on Wednesday by way of a tweet reading: “Let’s see how much of a sleuth @Unsolved Mysteries Volume 1 made you…”

Attached to the message is an image of a creepy wooded area.

At first glance, there’s nothing too unusual about the photo – but eagle-eyed social media users noticed the words “new mysteries October 19” camouflaged in one part of the image.

Volume two of Unsolved Mysteries will consist of six new episodes.

Netflix hasn’t released details of the cases that will be covered in this new instalment, though executive producer Terry Dunn Meurer told Variety in a recent interview that viewers can expect an “unusual ghost episode”.





According to Meurer, the show has received about 2,000 tips and comments so far, though not all of them are credible.

Unsolved Mysteries first aired in the US from 1987 to 1997 on NBC.

It was briefly revived by CBS until 1999, by Lifetime in 2001 and 2002, and by Spike TV between 2008 and 2010.

Netflix’s reboot premiered on 1 July 2020, covering cases such as the Dupont de Ligonnès family murders and the death of Rey Rivera.