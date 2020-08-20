Uber Exec Allegedly Concealed 2016 Hack With $100K BTC ‘Bug Bounty’ Pay-Off By Cointelegraph

Uber Exec Allegedly Concealed 2016 Hack With $100K BTC ‘Bug Bounty’ Pay-Off
Joseph Sullivan, a former Chief Security Officer at Uber (NYSE:), allegedly tried to cover up a 2016 hack of sensitive data by funneling a hush money payment of $100,000 in through a bug bounty program.
The hackers had obtained the drivers’ license numbers of roughly 600,000 Uber drivers as well as private information for roughly 57 million users.
