U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.17% By .com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.17%

Matilda Coleman
.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 0.17%, while the index added 0.32%, and the index climbed 1.06%.

The best performers of the session on the were Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:), which rose 2.33% or 4.88 points to trade at 214.58 at the close. Meanwhile, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) added 2.22% or 10.27 points to end at 473.10 and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) was up 1.74% or 0.84 points to 49.17 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Dow Inc (NYSE:), which fell 2.13% or 0.95 points to trade at 43.69 at the close. Chevron Corp (NYSE:) declined 1.83% or 1.58 points to end at 84.81 and Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:) was down 1.53% or 0.64 points to 41.32.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 8.55% to 215.16, L Brands Inc (NYSE:) which was up 3.86% to settle at 29.57 and Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:) which gained 3.56% to close at 478.48.

The worst performers were Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:) which was down 6.70% to 198.27 in late trade, Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 6.17% to settle at 40.63 and TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:) which was down 4.99% to 51.65 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 232.72% to 1.820, Top Ships Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 49.14% to settle at 1.7300 and BBQ Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 39.05% to close at 4.70.

The worst performers were Sypris Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 31.89% to 1.2600 in late trade, China HGS Real Estate Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 26.53% to settle at 0.7200 and Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 24.06% to 7.86 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1865 to 1182 and 96 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1701 fell and 1108 advanced, while 75 ended unchanged.

Shares in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 8.55% or 16.94 to 215.16. Shares in L Brands Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 3.86% or 1.10 to 29.57. Shares in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 3.56% or 16.47 to 478.48. Shares in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.22% or 10.27 to 473.10.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was up 0.80% to 22.72.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.76% or 14.95 to $1955.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.84% or 0.36 to hit $42.75 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.04% or 0.02 to trade at $44.86 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.03% to 1.1862, while USD/JPY fell 0.01% to 105.78.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 92.752.

