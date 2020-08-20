U.S. Open director admits tournament could be canceled

Even though tennis players and other personnel are isolating in a “bubble” ahead of and during the U.S. Open, tournament director Stacey Allaster admitted to ESPN’s D’Arcy Maine that the coronavirus pandemic could eliminate the anticipated event from the calendar:

“If at any time we don’t feel that level of confidence that we have today, then we’ll make a very easy call, and we’ll work with the local public health authorities along this journey. “We feel it’s worth a try and in the best interest of tennis and the industry overall to do so, but the health, well-being and safety of every person involved in the U.S. Open will always be at the forefront of our decision.”

The U.S. Open is the first Grand Slam to occur amid the pandemic. The Wimbledon Championships canceled on April 1, while the French Open was pushed back to a Sept. 27 start date.

Fans aren’t allowed to attend the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for the U.S. Open held from Aug. 31 through Sept. 13, but that didn’t prevent a handful of names from skipping the event because of the uncontrolled virus outbreak — Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty and Simona Halep are among them.

Living legend Serena Williams remains committed to playing in the U.S. Open as she pursues Grand Slam title No. 24.